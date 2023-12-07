PayPal USD Price Reaches $1.00 (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. In the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPal USD has a market cap of $158.70 million and approximately $7.67 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 158,956,937 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 158,956,937.45 with 158,956,937 in circulation. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99989909 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $7,625,647.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

