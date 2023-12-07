PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires 9,702 Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,918,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,085 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,445,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,068,000 after acquiring an additional 920,890 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,624,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,777,000 after acquiring an additional 543,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 343.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 339,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Price Performance

Shares of SRAD opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -144.14 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.55. Sportradar Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Sportradar Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

Sportradar Group Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

