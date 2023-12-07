PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $342,000 in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 41.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Qiagen by 4.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qiagen by 6.2% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen Trading Up 0.9 %

QGEN opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.76. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.79 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Qiagen in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Qiagen from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

