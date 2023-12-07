PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New $335,000 Investment in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,461,000 after acquiring an additional 90,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,866,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,655,000 after acquiring an additional 217,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,802,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,784,000 after purchasing an additional 105,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,264,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

SNDX opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $29.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

