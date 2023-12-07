PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New $407,000 Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.23.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $234.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.96. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.74 and a 52 week high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total value of $370,859.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,029.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

