PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $713,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 232,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 65,466 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,781,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,477,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $17.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $178.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,916 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $43,331.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,893.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 743,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,909,444.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 2,916 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $43,331.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,893.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 782,503 shares of company stock valued at $11,208,196 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CXM. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sprinklr

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.