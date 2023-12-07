PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $713,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 232,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 65,466 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,781,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,477,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.
Sprinklr Price Performance
Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $17.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,916 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $43,331.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,893.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 743,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,909,444.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 2,916 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $43,331.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,893.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 782,503 shares of company stock valued at $11,208,196 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on CXM. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.35.
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
