PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes $324,000 Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $666,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $124,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Core & Main news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $666,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $1,137,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $546,645.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,354,366 shares of company stock worth $1,381,166,812. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.91.

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE CNM opened at $37.20 on Thursday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.74.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Core & Main

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

