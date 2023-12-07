PEAK6 Investments LLC Trims Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lessened its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAGE. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.82.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $20.85 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,779.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

