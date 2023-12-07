Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PSO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.37) to GBX 930 ($11.75) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($15.03) to GBX 1,210 ($15.28) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,027.50.

NYSE PSO opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 240.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 2.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

