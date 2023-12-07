Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) Insider Sells A$1,290,000.00 in Stock

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC – Get Free Report) insider Brendan Gore sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.29 ($0.85), for a total value of A$1,290,000.00 ($854,304.64).

Peet Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.67.

About Peet

Peet Limited acquires, develops, and markets residential land in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Company-Owned Projects, and Joint Arrangements segments. The Funds Management segment provides underwriting, capital raising, and asset identification services. The Company-Owned Projects segment acquires parcels of land primarily for residential development purpose, as well as produces non-residential blocks of land.

