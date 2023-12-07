Personal Assets to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.40 (LON:PNL)

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Personal Assets Stock Performance

PNL stock opened at GBX 466.99 ($5.90) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 464.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 465.99. Personal Assets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457 ($5.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 487.50 ($6.16). The company has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,662.50 and a beta of 0.20.

Personal Assets Company Profile

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

