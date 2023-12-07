Personal Assets to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.40 (LON:PNL)

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Personal Assets Stock Performance
PNL stock opened at GBX 466.99 ($5.90) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 464.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 465.99. Personal Assets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457 ($5.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 487.50 ($6.16). The company has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,662.50 and a beta of 0.20.
Personal Assets Company Profile
