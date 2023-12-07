PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.79.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCG. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of PCG opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

In related news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PG&E by 725.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 60,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 127,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

