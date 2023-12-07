PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ISD opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

