PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE ISD opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.
About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
