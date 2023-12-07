PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ)

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Price Performance
PFXNZ opened at $21.41 on Thursday. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26.
PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Dave & Buster’s 30% upside is still in PLAY
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Disney dividend is back as big investors press for board changes
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 14 best consumer staples dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.