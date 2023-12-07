Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target indicates a potential downside of 21.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAHC

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

PAHC stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $463.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,604,000 after acquiring an additional 203,652 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,311,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,725,000 after purchasing an additional 38,193 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 10.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,165,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,171,000 after purchasing an additional 195,964 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,873,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,922,000 after buying an additional 520,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after buying an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.