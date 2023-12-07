Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

FENG opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Institutional Trading of Phoenix New Media

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

