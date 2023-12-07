PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Declares $0.22 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE PDI opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 172.5% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.