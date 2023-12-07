Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires New Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SiTime by 94.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SiTime by 2,115.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,315 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $103,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,281,515.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,078 shares of company stock valued at $327,725 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $102.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.18. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $81.09 and a 52 week high of $142.88.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.69 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 38.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

