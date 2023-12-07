Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys New Shares in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 85.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

FHI stock opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.18. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $402.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

