Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys Shares of 388 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 84,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 42,578 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 557,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,383,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of EEFT opened at $89.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.39. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $73.84 and a one year high of $121.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EEFT. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EEFT

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.