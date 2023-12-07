Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys Shares of 439 Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,508,000 after purchasing an additional 50,685 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 48,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 202.1% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 1.8 %

ADUS stock opened at $90.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.