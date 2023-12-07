Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 77.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $292,187.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKY. Barclays decreased their target price on Skyline Champion from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Skyline Champion Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SKY opened at $64.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.64. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $76.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.96.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $464.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

