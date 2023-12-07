Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 129,086 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,058,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,197,690 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 356.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,168,998 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $549,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.94.

Southwest Airlines Profile



Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

