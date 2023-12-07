Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $30,000 Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 490.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.36.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $98.06 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.15 and a 12-month high of $102.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.78.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $526,759.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,471,394.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $1,059,025.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,622 shares of company stock worth $5,339,902. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

