Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $33,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 291,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 80,056 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,010.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,563 shares of company stock worth $2,460,505. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

COF stock opened at $113.77 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.28.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.