Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 718.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 31.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

VCEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

Shares of VCEL opened at $33.62 on Thursday. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $39.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.14 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

