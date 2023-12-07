Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $27,000 in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ducommun by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,245,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,280,000 after acquiring an additional 324,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 969,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,258,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,072,000 after buying an additional 190,608 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 499,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 1.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 465,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun Price Performance

DCO stock opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $740.66 million, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $196.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ducommun

Insider Transactions at Ducommun

In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $73,116.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,017.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

(Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.