Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $32,000 in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Avient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avient by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Avient by 49.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNT stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.48. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $753.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.26 million. Avient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 18.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.85%.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Patterson bought 24,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $839,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,106,491.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avient presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

