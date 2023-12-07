Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $32,000 in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $12,760,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,900,000 after buying an additional 1,134,464 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,696,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after buying an additional 877,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,115,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after buying an additional 594,405 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,750,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,554,000 after acquiring an additional 586,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KTOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.91 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,057.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,159 shares of company stock worth $1,282,347 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

