Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $36,000 in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,232 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of BOX by 318.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in BOX in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in BOX by 71.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.93. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). BOX had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,653 shares in the company, valued at $78,864,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,693.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,864,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,270. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

