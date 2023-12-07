Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New $43,000 Investment in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,541,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 762,500 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,136,000 after purchasing an additional 559,980 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 292.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 623,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 464,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $166,402.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,794. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $166,402.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,794. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 51,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $2,070,782.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,234,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,827,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,175 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,124. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $320.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 10.14%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

