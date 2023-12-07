Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,108 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 7.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth about $1,076,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,406,000 after acquiring an additional 34,508 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 121,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 81,619 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAKE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.93.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $830.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.63 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

