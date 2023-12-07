Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 588 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 51,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRTN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Marten Transport Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.88. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $279.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.65 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.30%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

