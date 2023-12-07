Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 773 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.03. ZTO Express has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $30.05.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ZTO Express (Cayman)
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Is Vimeo worth another look as it turns profitable?
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Dave & Buster’s 30% upside is still in PLAY
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Disney dividend is back as big investors press for board changes
Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.