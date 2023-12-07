Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $31,000 Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,370,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,915,000 after acquiring an additional 458,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,366,000 after acquiring an additional 376,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $7,932,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CORT. Truist Financial upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $36,278.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,104.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,070 shares of company stock worth $2,868,415. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CORT stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.87. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

