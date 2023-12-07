Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $36,000 Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in Endava by 0.4% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 46,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Endava by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Endava by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Endava Stock Performance

NYSE DAVA opened at $66.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.14. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $95.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.47 million. Endava had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Endava’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

