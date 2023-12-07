Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes Position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco Price Performance

Vita Coco stock opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 0.13.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 45,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,340,486.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 750,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,203,714.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 45,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $1,340,486.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 750,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,203,714.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Melloul sold 4,000,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $110,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,858,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,792,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,292,553 shares of company stock valued at $118,977,235 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COCO

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.