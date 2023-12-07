Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

NYSE PAA opened at $15.21 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 79.85%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 14.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

