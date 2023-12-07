Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PRAX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of PRAX stock opened at $18.16 on Monday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $78.75. The stock has a market cap of $155.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.25) by $2.55. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, Director Jill Desimone bought 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,357.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $25,357.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 21,000.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500,000 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,925,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,079,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $6,100,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 265.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,098,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 3,705,283 shares during the period.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

