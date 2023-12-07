Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of IPDN stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 224.43% and a negative net margin of 63.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
