Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of IPDN stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 224.43% and a negative net margin of 63.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

