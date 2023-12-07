Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Keysight Technologies, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Keysight Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $141.03 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.74.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $592,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.