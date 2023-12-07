Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Boosted by Leerink Partnrs

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Danaher in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $8.30 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DHR. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

Danaher Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $220.76 on Tuesday. Danaher has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $249.59. The stock has a market cap of $163.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.83 and a 200-day moving average of $233.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Danaher by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

