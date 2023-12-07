Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QLYS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.08.

Get Qualys alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on QLYS

Qualys Price Performance

Qualys stock opened at $185.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $188.65.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $116,327.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,143,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $763,707.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,671 shares in the company, valued at $23,152,578.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $116,327.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,143,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,111 shares of company stock valued at $4,559,817 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Qualys by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth $66,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.