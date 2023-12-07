R1 RCM’s (RCM) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on RCM. Truist Financial raised shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.
Read Our Latest Research Report on R1 RCM
R1 RCM Trading Up 1.8 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in R1 RCM by 1,228.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,406,101 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $48,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,515 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 549.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,673,862 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $86,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 190.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,835 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $73,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,117,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,420,637 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $111,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,352 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
R1 RCM Company Profile
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than R1 RCM
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 14 best consumer staples dividend stocks
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- How to find blue-chip dividend stocks
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- What does consumer price index measure?
Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.