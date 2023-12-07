R1 RCM’s (RCM) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RCM. Truist Financial raised shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $11.19 on Monday. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -124.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in R1 RCM by 1,228.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,406,101 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $48,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,515 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 549.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,673,862 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $86,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 190.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,835 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $73,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,117,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,420,637 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $111,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,352 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

