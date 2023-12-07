Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Rain Oncology Stock Performance

RAIN opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.20. Rain Oncology has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $14.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. On average, analysts predict that Rain Oncology will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rain Oncology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 131,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $130,314.69. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,024,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,241.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 74,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $72,567.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,815,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,698.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 131,631 shares of Rain Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $130,314.69. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,024,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,241.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rain Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rain Oncology by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rain Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rain Oncology by 249.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rain Oncology

Rain Oncology Inc, a late-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53.

