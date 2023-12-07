Raymond James Raises GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $36.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded GFL Environmental from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.92.

NYSE GFL opened at $29.14 on Monday. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -66.23 and a beta of 1.11.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 164.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 70.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

