RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Receives $71.50 Average PT from Analysts

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Baron Concors sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $442,748.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,492.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 250,012 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,142 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RB Global in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RB Global in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RBA opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. RB Global has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $68.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 75.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.25.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that RB Global will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

