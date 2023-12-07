RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Analysts

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RMAX shares. StockNews.com lowered RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered RE/MAX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jonestrading reduced their target price on RE/MAX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $176.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.43.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.45 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 792.18% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. Analysts predict that RE/MAX will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 12,345 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $109,623.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,983,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,496,525.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 12,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $109,623.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,983,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,525.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 23,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $295,462.65. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,648,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,923,083.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 126,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,461. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,702,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23,441 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in RE/MAX by 1.8% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,601,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,106,000 after buying an additional 45,743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,407,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,398,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,089,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

