Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives $51.29 Average PT from Analysts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RRR shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.61. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 2.10.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 159.42%. The firm had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

