Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 170,600 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $21,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,800,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,254,000 after purchasing an additional 106,217 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,312 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 37.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 922,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 253,091 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after acquiring an additional 522,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 846,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $103.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -608.61 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $70.28 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.19 and a 200 day moving average of $87.26.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $393.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Wix.com from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Wix.com from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.63.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

